Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaning On Joyce Giraud Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama, Could She Return To The Show?

Lisa Vanderpump is estranged from the majority of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have support as she continues to battle back against claims of leaking stories about her co-stars.

According to a Hollywood Life report on Tuesday, Vanderpump is currently on the outs with all of her co-stars, aside from Camille Grammer and Denise Richards, and has been leaning on longtime friend Joyce Giraud, who appeared alongside her during the fourth season of the Bravo TV reality show.

“Lisa still talks to Camille [Grammer] and Denise [Richards] here and there, but really, that’s it. She’s close with former housewife Joyce Giraud, but Joyce is not on the show anymore,” the insider said.

While Giraud was removed from her role on the show after starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 4, she and Vanderpump have remained close. At the end of last month, she and her husband, Michael, attended the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

During the appearance, as Page Six revealed, Vanderpump confirmed she was filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Grammer and others. That said, it’s hard to say whether or not Giraud will be featured, even though the two women are quite close and Vanderpump could certainly use an ally on the show.

“Lisa really is surrounding herself with her nephews, children and her Vanderpump Rules cast and her Vanderpump Dogs employees, whom she’s close to. She has a ton of support despite not having a relationship with her cast members anymore,” the source continued.

Because Vanderpump has been on the outs with her co-stars for so long, many have wondered if she will agree to return to the show for Season 10. After all, if she isn’t speaking to any of the other stars of the show, she’d have to film all of her scenes by herself.

While fans will have to wait and see what she ultimately decides in regard to the upcoming 10th season of the show, her recent filming session with Grammer and Giraud could be a hint that the two ladies will join Vanderpump in full-time roles on Season 10. As fans well know, Grammer appeared part-time during Season 9.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.