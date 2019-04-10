‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Is Glowing In Latest Makeup-Free Selfie

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is currently in Canada on her well-received psychic/medium tour. The reality star took to Instagram to show off a gift she received from an adoring fan and opted to forgo her usual makeup routine, stunning her wide fan base with a snap of herself looking bare-faced and flawless.

For the photo, Caputo wore a baseball-style jacket in black with a matching, oversized T-shirt underneath. She wore her platinum locks in usual style — teased high with a dramatic bouffant, and she wore just a simple light pink gloss to emphasize her pout. Despite going fresh-faced for the look, Caputo’s skin was glowing, and she smiled widely when proudly showing off her gift — a heart-shaped, painted rock.

The Chicago Tribune recently spoke to Caputo about her psychic abilities, and the renowned medium gushed about how much she loves what she does, and how it impacts her life to be able to help families find the healing power they need after the loss of a loved one. She further added that she knows she has skeptics, but she’s unfazed by the notion and will continue to pursue her life’s work.

“It doesn’t matter to me if people believe in what I do. I want people to believe in themselves and to know that their departed loved ones are still with them,” the reality star shared while adding that she “respects” folks who don’t understand what she does.

Caputo also shared that she had her brainwaves monitored while doing a reading and that the report that came back was shocking. According to Caputo, her brain actually flatlined, and she had no brain activity during the psychic reading.

The reality starlet also shared that she’s grateful for the fans that come up to her on the street and let her know how she’s changed their life.

“Most of my fans, when they see me in public, come up to thank me for what I do. They tell me I’ve given them peace. That’s why I do what I do.”

Caputo, who says she has had her abilities since she was 4-years old, has been traveling across the United States and Canada for her tour where she invites her fans to come to experience her medium work in person. Though not everyone is guaranteed a reading during these events, those who are able to reconnect with their loved ones have left their meeting with Caputo tear-filled, yet full of peace.

As always, fans of Caputo and her work will be keeping an eye out on her social media accounts for the latest update and stunning selfie from the exciting New York native.