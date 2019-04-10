‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Kyle Risks Everything

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 11, show that Kyle and Lola are playing with fire, and because of Phyllis’s machinations, somebody is bound to get burned. Plus, Billy decides that he knows best.

It appears as if Kyle (Michael Mealor) has no idea that his mother-in-law, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), is setting him up. She whisked Summer (Hunter King) away for a girls’ trip and put things in motion with somebody to spy on Kyle. Plus, Phyllis let Lola (Sasha Calle) know that she’s against the marriage and that Kyle doesn’t love Summer.

While Summer is away, Kyle and Lola take a risk, according to She Knows Soaps. When Kyle and Lola met for a meal at the Club, Lola told Kyle that she wanted to get a room, and it looks like Kyle is seriously tempted by his ex-girlfriend’s suggestion even though he is a married man now. While the marriage isn’t technically in name only since Kyle and Summer have slept together multiple times already since they said “I do,” Kyle only married Summer to save Lola’s life. Now, after all these months, Lola is willing to move further physically with Kyle, which makes little sense because he’s currently unavailable, at least legally.

Phyllis may believe she’s protecting Summer from a loveless marriage, but there’s no doubt that her daughter will be heartbroken if Kyle cheats on her with Lola. It seems like Phyllis might be letting her anger at the Abbotts cloud her judgment when it comes to Kyle and Summer’s marriage.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes matters into his own hands. The Inquisitr reported that while in Vegas, Billy faced down the demons of his past and appeared to come out on top. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) bested his gambling nemesis Sinead (Lira Kellerman), and after that, Billy and Victoria kissed again. Although Victoria recently spent the night with Brandon (Mitch Eakins), and she’s searching for a mysterious man named Spider who is somehow connected to Victor (Eric Braeden), Billy feels this is an excellent time for them to move their relationship forward.

However, being in Sin City poses particular risks for Billy, who is a recovering gambling addict. There’s a possibility that he’ll be tempted to gamble while hunting down Spider, which could have devastating consequences for Billy and Victoria’s burgeoning reconnection. If Billy goes off on a tear, it could end up blowing things up, but if he manages to stay on the straight and narrow while helping Victoria solve her mystery, then she’ll love him all the more for it.