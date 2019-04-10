‘Playboy’ Model Lada Kravchenko Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini In Racy New Instagram Shot

Lada Kravchenko definitely knows how to make a splash on her Instagram account.

The Playboy model is rather popular on social media, having amassed a following of 133,000 on Instagram alone. The blonde-haired beauty is signed with the highly-touted Wilhelmina Models, and there’s a reason for it. Not only does Lada have a gorgeous face, but she also has an incredible body to go along with it.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy bikini-clad photo. The Russian-born model tagged herself in Miami in the snapshot, and she appears to be having a great time on the back of a yacht. Just behind Lada is the ocean, while some buildings on Miami’s shoreline are also visible.

Kravchenko appears front and center in the photo, and her amazing bikini body is on display as she leans against a railing on the back of the boat. The supermodel rocks a pink bandeau bikini top along with matching, skimpy pink bottoms that leave very little to the imagination.

Lada looks off to the side in the image and wears her hair in a high ponytail, while she completes the beachy look with a big pair of aviator sunglasses. Thus far, the image has earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments.

Most fans took to the post to let Lada know how amazing she looks in the image while countless others compared her to a Barbie doll. Of course, a few other followers took to the post to let Lada know that they would love to work with her on upcoming projects.

“You have a perfect body Lada,” one follower wrote.

“Hey gorgeous we’d love to work with you. DM our main account @missee_uk babe and let them know I sent you.”

“You are a real Barbie,” another wrote.

Recently, the model sat down for an interview with Metro Models, where she opened up about herself and her modeling career. In the interview, she was asked what sort of profession she would be interested in doing if she was not a model and her answer was rather interesting.

“So many nice professions are in the world! When I was a child I’d love to be a stewardess cause I like to fly (and do it a lot now being a model), than a cooker [sic] as it [is] my loving talent, sword-fighting coach,” she dished. “I got this goal [a] few years ago, IT-specialist as I would have this diploma in a year… and many, many others.”

It sounds like Lada is definitely more than just a pretty face.