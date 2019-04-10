‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Stuns In Sexy Lace Dress As She Shows Off Pre-Wedding Weight Loss

The Bravo star looked stunning in a bright yellow dress ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright slayed during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé Jax Taylor appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo show and the host couldn’t help but notice the couple’s fit physiques.

“Someone’s getting married in a couple months, because you both look really good,” Cohen remarked, per BravoTV.com.

While Jax kept things simple with jeans and a white shirt, Brittany looked stunning in a plunging, bright yellow lace dress by Revolve. The high-slit dress showed off Brittany’s killer curves, which she cultivated thanks to the duo’s pre-wedding diet and exercise plan.

“We’re on the wedding diet. It’s fun!” Cartwright told Cohen. The Vanderpump Rules beauty also pumped her muscles as a nod to the couple’s apparent workout routine.

Bravo notes that Brittany Cartwright previously revealed that she chants the words “wedding, wedding, wedding” while jogging on the treadmill. Cartwright has said that clean eating and exercise has resulted in a 25-pound weight loss for her.

It is obvious from her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s live late-night Bravo show that Cartwright has been able to maintain her amazing 25-pound weight loss. The Vanderpump Rules star has never looked more glowing than she did on WWHL, which is also a testament to her happy life with Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright has not been shy about showing off her stunning weight loss. In the past, Cartwright posted a series of Instagram snaps that showed her rocking an orange two-piece when the couple took a trip to Palm Springs. Brittany also posed in an adorable Rugrats-themed one-piece swimsuit.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Cartwright said the secret to her new body is exercise, and that her upcoming wedding to Jax has been her motivator. Brittany said she plans to be in “tiptop shape” at her wedding and that she prefers boot camps and exercise classes in lieu of trying to work out by herself at the gym.

After filming for last season’s Vanderpump Rules wrapped last year, Jax Taylor told In Touch that he and Brittany started working out together to get healthy. At the time, Taylor, who will soon turn 40, admitted the couple had been going through a slump and got “heavy.”

“I was heavy, I was fat, I was sitting around, sleeping in, eating — we both were,” Taylor said. “I just thought as a couple, it’s fun to do things together. It was more of a push to each other, you know? We can motivate each other, that’s all it was!”

Based on their latest live TV appearance, it’s clear that Jax and Brittany’s diet and exercise routine is working for them. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds continue to maintain their weight loss as they head into the home stretch toward their wedding day.

Brittany Cartwright’s wedding to Jax Taylor will take place this summer in the bride’s home state of Kentucky.