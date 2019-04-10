‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Admits She Wants More Kids

Although she already has three kids, Leah Messer isn’t opposed to the idea of having more. In a preview for the new episode of Teen Mom 2 posted by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, Leah is shown talking on the phone about having more kids in the future.

“I would want to have another kid. I want to share that with the person that I am gonna spend the rest of my life with.”

After Leah says this, the preview cuts to a clip of her ex-boyfriend, Jason Jordan. At the time, they were likely still dating, but the two have since split. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah has been open about the break up calling it “toxic.”

Fans will have to wait until Monday night to hear Leah’s entire conversation and to understand the context of the conversation. For now, though, Leah is single, but she isn’t “looking” for anything. However, that hasn’t stopped fans (and even some of Leah’s cast mates!) from suggesting a potential love interest for the mom of three!

Over the weekend, Leah was in New York City filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. While there, she got close to her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the ex-couple looked happy hanging out together. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah said that she and Jeremy will “always be a team.” While fans flooded the comments, one comment from one of Leah’s co-stars stood out.

“I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together,” Kailyn Lowry wrote.

While there is no doubt some fans who would love to see the couple rekindle their romance, it seems like, for now at least, they are focusing on co-parenting their young daughter together.

Leah and Jeremy married in 2012. The next year, Leah gave birth to the couple’s daughter Addie. Their marriage ended in divorce, but the two have been on mostly good terms following their split.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. This season has been a whirlwind for the mother of three as she not only introduced her boyfriend to viewers, but also opened up about their split. While the break up itself was not filmed for cameras, Leah will open up on camera about the breakup.

Fans can tune in Monday nights to catch all-new episodes of the show and to see Leah and her three daughters. The Teen Mom 2 reunion will be airing sometime in the future, but will include both Leah and Jeremy.