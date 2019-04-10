Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up To Singer Harry Hudson On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her love for singer Harry Hudson on social media.

This week, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself getting cozy with her friend Hudson, whom she has often been romantically linked to.

In the photograph, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking a white short-sleeved t-shirt, and a black hat with gold letters that read “Sabbat,” the last name of Kourt’s rumored former boyfriend, model and Black-ish star, Luka Sabbat.

Kourtney wears her long, dark hair down and styled in loose waves underneath the ball cap. She wore a natural makeup look, including a bronzed glow, understated eyes, and a nude lip. She also sported white polish on her fingernails.

Kardashian poses with pouty lips in front of Hudson, who dons a red button-up shirt, a New York Yankees baseball cap, thin tinted glasses, and multiple chains and pendants around his neck.

There is also a horse in the background of the photo, which Kourtney hilariously shouts out in the caption of the photo, where she suggests that spending time with Harry helps them both connect and be energized.

Kourtney has talked about Harry’s influence on her in the past and has even shared inspiring messages that he’s given to her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harry Hudson became a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Hudson, who is originally from New Jersey, moved to California with his family and eventually met the Jenner girls. The pair helped Harry promote his music on social media.

Harry’s friendship with Kendall and Kylie eventually led him to his friendship with Kourtney, and eventually to a partnership with Willow and Jaden Smith, whom he partnered with to create MSFTS, an “art collective and lifestyle brand that encompasses music, fashion, education, and more.”

Harry has also been open about his previous battle with cancer and has also revealed that Jaden Smith believed he could cure his cancer.

“Jaden tried to cure me of cancer. He wanted to, he believed he could, when he was 14 or 15. He was studying this guy who was curing cancer, supposedly, and [Jaden] was like ‘I need you to live with me, I need to cure you.’ And I was like ‘you sound f–king crazy.’ And he got really actually hurt by that. And then like a year after that, now we’re best friends,” Hudson told WWD.

Kourtney Kardashian and Harry Hudson’s friendship has seemingly grown closer over the years, but they’ve never displayed any behavior that would confirm they were more than just friends.