Alessandra Ambrosio Leaps In The Air Wearing The Skimpiest String Bikini

Alessandra took a big jump in her tiny two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio leapt into the air while wearing a pretty skimpy bikini while promoting her new swimwear line, Gal Floripa. The Victoria’s Secret angel left little to the imagination as she showed off her seriously toned body in the new snap shared to Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account on April 9, leaping into the air while rocking the tiny two-piece.

The photo showed Alessandra jumping for joy as she help on to a tree branch with her right hand, showing off her years of modeling experience as she looked back over her left shoulder.

The mom of two was rocking a shimmery brown two-piece as she posed for the camera on the beach in the latest upload from the bikini shoot, letting her dark hair flow down by her shoulders as she flaunted her toned body.

Another new photo shoot snap shared by the swimwear brand on Instagram this week gave followers a closer up look at the dark string bikini the star was modeling during the beach shoot while her seriously toned body was on full display for the world to see.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that the model was mixing and matching pieces from her collection by wearing the Eclipse top with the Lunar bottoms, both in the color described as terra.

The stunning new snaps came shortly after Ambrosio donned another bikini – this time a nude number – as she celebrated her 38th birthday a few days early during a trip to the beach with her closest friends.

The Inquisitr shared snaps as Alessandra showed off her amazing body in her bikini top and a pair of daisy dukes with a cover-up around her shoulders shortly before turning 38 on April 11.

The star previously opened up about her latest business venture to People, revealing that she’s always wanted to start her own swimwear line ever since she was a teenager. She then teamed up with her younger sister Aline Ambrosio and her friend Gisele Cória to create the collection.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin,” Alessandra explained to the site of the inspiration behind Gal Floripa and how the name used part of their names as as well as their hometown.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day,” Ambrosio then continued. “That was our dream when we were 18.”

Speaking of the fun mix and match aspect of the collection, Alessandra said, “We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for.”