Prince Harry Teams Up With Oprah For New Series About Mental Health

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will team up with Oprah Winfrey for a new series where the two will explore the topic of mental health. The multi-part documentary series will focus on mental wellness and mental illness reported the official Instagram of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Instagram post revealed that Prince Harry and Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on the series, with an expected launch date of 2020 on Apple.

The post noted that the two have been quietly working together on the series for several months are very interested in shining a light on an affliction that is stigmatized around the world. The prince has taken the platform of mental health very seriously ever since he first spoke of his own struggles in March 2017.

The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry sought counseling after what he called “20 years of not thinking about the death of my mother, Diana, and two years of total chaos in my life.”

The outlet reported that the prince described how he only began to address his grief at the age of 28-years-old after feeling “on the verge of punching someone” and facing anxiety during royal engagements. He hoped that by being transparent about his own struggles that he could help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

The royals Instagram page noted that the documentary series hopes to inspire viewers to have an honest conversation about their own challenges, and eventually move past their issues into a more productive and happier life.

Said Prince Harry in the post from the palace, “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

He then noted that he was happy to be working with Winfrey on the series. The talk show host and television icon also remarked that she was happy to be working with the prince to shed a light on these “vital issues.” The prince also hopes to continue his work with military personnel and veterans, also in need of this service.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and Duchess Meghan Markle have worked together with an initiative titled Heads Together in the United Kingdon, where the four used this campaign to tackle the stigma and to change the conversation regarding mental health.