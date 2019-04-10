Prince Harry Teams Up With Oprah For New Series About Mental Health

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will team up with Oprah Winfrey for a new series where the two will explore the topic of mental health. The multi-part documentary series will focus on mental wellness and mental illness reported the official Instagram of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Instagram post revealed that Prince Harry and Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on the series, with an expected launch date of 2020 on Apple.
The post noted that the two have been quietly working together on the series for several months are very interested in shining a light on an affliction that is stigmatized around the world. The prince has taken the platform of mental health very seriously ever since he first spoke of his own struggles in March 2017.
The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry sought counseling after what he called “20 years of not thinking about the death of my mother, Diana, and two years of total chaos in my life.”
The outlet reported that the prince described how he only began to address his grief at the age of 28-years-old after feeling “on the verge of punching someone” and facing anxiety during royal engagements. He hoped that by being transparent about his own struggles that he could help break the stigma surrounding mental health.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
The royals Instagram page noted that the documentary series hopes to inspire viewers to have an honest conversation about their own challenges, and eventually move past their issues into a more productive and happier life.
View this post on Instagram
After serving in the @BritishArmy for ten years, The Duke of Sussex has committed himself to promoting the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and veterans. The Duke knows the lasting effects military service can have, as soldiers recover from PTS after battle or struggle to get back into the normalities of civilian life. Through his work with servicemen and women, The Duke has also seen how families benefit from extra support when their loved ones are away and adjusting to life back home. He met many soldiers and their families at the Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch in London today. This is an annual event which raises money for @soldierscharity to support those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Duke’s work with wounded servicemen and women has included creating @weareinvictusgames, volunteering with the Army's Personnel Recovery Unit in London, trekking with wounded servicemen and women to the South Pole and in the Arctic and supporting a number of adventure challenges through his Endeavour Fund. The Duchess of Sussex was unfortunately unable to attend today, but has joined her husband in supporting the troops at the Invictus Games, Endeavour Fund and with the TILS Fund, as an extension of her previous work in this space. By participating in events like today’s, The Duke hopes that servicemen and women are recognised for their unique skill set and abilities, and that we all work together to ensure that they and their families have the support they need and deserve during and after service.
Said Prince Harry in the post from the palace, “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex. It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together. – ????Royal Communications / PA
He then noted that he was happy to be working with Winfrey on the series. The talk show host and television icon also remarked that she was happy to be working with the prince to shed a light on these “vital issues.” The prince also hopes to continue his work with military personnel and veterans, also in need of this service.
Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and Duchess Meghan Markle have worked together with an initiative titled Heads Together in the United Kingdon, where the four used this campaign to tackle the stigma and to change the conversation regarding mental health.