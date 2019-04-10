Lily Allen Thinks New Upcoming Artists Should Be Told About The Trials And Tribulations Of Fame

Lily Allen recently did an interview with Beats 1 presenter Matt Wilkinson for Apple Music. In the interview, he asks the “Not Fair” hitmaker if she’s at the point of her career where she can give out advice to new upcoming artists.

In Allen’s Instagram video upload, she explains that when she first started, there was no phone with all the apps on your phone. Lily expresses that the way the industry is now is completely different from when she emerged onto the scene over 10 years ago. She tells Wilkinson that she used to have 10 photographers chasing her down the street with long lens cameras. Lily feels it’s not the same as that anymore.

Matt tells his listeners that Allen was part of the first wave of musicians to breakthrough the industry through the internet. She used to upload demos and new songs to her MySpace page which gained her a loyal following before dropping her debut album, Alright, Still. Lily continued to explain that it’s not fans that you need to tell upcoming pop stars about, it’s the trials and tribulations and the dark side of the industry. She candidly admits that her generation was worse with drink and drugs and that the new generation seems to have their act together more.

It was recently rumored that she has been dropped by her management team. However, Allen announced she chose to leave them last October and that everything was very amicable, which The Inquisitr noted.

“I have not been happier in years, and most importantly my kids are doing great. Don’t believe the hype pls,” she expressed.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

At the very end of last year, she teamed up with British DJ and producer Shy FX on the track “Roll The Dice.” On Spotify, it has been streamed over 4.3 million times. Lily has over 4.7 million monthly listeners on the app.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014, which peaked at No. 7. Her albums, It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus also topped the album charts in the U.K.

On Instagram, Allen has over 1.2 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 5.5 million followers.