Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Black Leggings & A Sports Bra

Nicole's flaunting her toned body in her tight workout gear.

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off all her hard work in the gym with a stunning new post on Instagram. The 40-year-old singer flaunted her amazing body in her skin-tight workout gear in the sultry new photos which showed her jumping for joy as she gave her 3.7 million followers a little inspiration.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer’s latest upload showed her jumping for joy as she gave fans a look at her booty in a pair of cropped black leggings and a patterned sports bra which she paired with black sneakers after seemingly getting in a workout. Nicole let her long dark hair flow down her back as she caught some air while she launched into the air in a star jump pose.

In the caption of the snap, 40-year-old Scherzinger had an inspirational message for her millions of fans as she encouraged them to jump and “let go” of anything that may be holding them back right now.

The comments section of the former The X Factor judge’s new snap was flooded with sweet messages from fans who praised the body confident star.

“[You’re] such an amazing person,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another then added, “Jumping star @nicolescherzinger you go girl. Girl power all the way.”

A third then told Scherzinger in the comments, “Someone still has the X Factor! Literally!” with three fire emojis and the hashtag #hawt.

And there’s no doubting that Nicole’s pretty open to showing off all the payoff that comes from her hard work staying active.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared snaps of the “Poison” singer showing some serious skin in a hot pink bikini as she got in some yacht time with a female friend in an unknown tropical location.

Shortly after that, The Inquisitr reported that Nicole showed off how she got in such incredible shape as she shared a workout video with her millions of followers while putting in some serious work at the gym.

“I really love everything from jogging to dance cardio to hot yoga, hot Pilates, boxing — whatever does the trick,” the star told Us Weekly earlier this year of her go-to exercises. Scherzinger then added that she likes to switch up her workouts because she gets “bored” after a while.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The star also teased at the time that she has a big new fitness project coming up, but wasn’t quite ready to share all the big details.

“I like to switch it up and try a lot of different things,” Nicole said of her workouts. “And I can’t talk too much about it, but I’m really excited because I’m creating a fitness movement for women.”