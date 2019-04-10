‘Dancing With The Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Reveal Superstar Wedding Guest List

Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are narrowing down the guest-list for their upcoming nuptials and are having a hard time deciding which of their superstar pals are making the cut. The couple revealed who would definitely be attending their ceremony and reception and it is a mix of superstar celebs, many whom you have seen on the popular ABC reality dance competition series.

The couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight where they revealed just whom would be attending.

Those who made the cut were several of Chmerkovskiy’s former Dancing With the Stars celebrity partners, two of whom he won mirrorballs alongside. Olympian Laurie Hernandez who won the glittery trophy in Season 23, actress Rumer Willis who scored Chmerkovskiy his first win in Season 20 winner and Season 24 finalist, singer Normani Kordei will be attending.

Johnson’s reality star celeb partner, Bachelor star Joe Amabile will also appear, as will Adam Rippon, whom Johnson won her first and only mirrorball with. Rippon will also serve in a special capacity for the ceremony as well.

“Adam Rippon is my ‘brides-man,'” said Johnson to Entertainment Tonight. She shared to the news and entertainment outlet that others who would stand beside her as she takes her vows are So You Think You Can Dance Season 12 winner Gaby Diaz, and fellow DWTS pro-Lindsay Arnold.

Chmerkovskiy will enlist his brother, former Dancing With the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to stand alongside him as his best man. The other groomsmen will be made up of childhood pals, save for dance pal Nicole Volynets, who will be Chmerkovskiy’s “grooms-lady.” Nephew Shai, son of Maks Chmerkovskiy and former DWTS pro-Peta Murgatroyd will be a ring-bearer.

Johnson filmed an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, where she visited the legendary Kleinfeld Bridal Dress Shop in New York City to try on dresses and narrow down her choices for her wedding.

The episode, which will be shown sometime this season, will feature Johnson as she attempts to find the perfect wedding look. It was revealed by Brides Magazine that the very first dress the professional dancer tried on was the look she chose for her wedding. In attendance for the fun day were Johnson’s mother, Tammy, family friend Stacy, soon-to-be mother-in-law Larissa, and pal and future sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd.

“Before even looking for my dress, I knew I wanted something timeless and classic,” Johnson said as reported by Brides Magazine of her dream bridal outfit. “I wanted something that I felt confident and beautiful in. I didn’t want to look like a princess—I wanted to look like a queen!”

It has not yet been publicly revealed as to what date the couple will be tying the knot.