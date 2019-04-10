Dua Lipa Opens Up About ‘Feeling Hate’ And ‘Toxic’ Twitter Trolls

Dua Lipa has recently been announced as May’s cover girl for Elle Magazine in the U.S. In the interview, the “Be The One” songstress gets real about “feeling hate” and living in fear of being good enough.

“People want to stunt your growth,” Lipa told the magazine.

“They scrutinize you and tell you what you should look like or what you should do or ask why did you cut your hair?” she continued.

“You constantly live in fear of not being good enough. It’s crazy; you have to be really strong.”

She explained that there are people who claim to support feminism and mental health but act differently on social media.

“We’re in this age of ‘Feminism! You should be supporting each other!’ But it’s the same people who are saying that who are also bringing women down online,” the “New Rules” hitmaker expressed.

“And it’s the same people who speak about mental health who are also bullying others. Twitter is super-toxic. I find myself having to take time off to be able to be creative.”

In the same interview, she reveals that Katy Perry and Chris Martin told her how to handle Twitter trolls at the beginning of her career.

On the magazine cover, Dua looks absolutely stunning. She is wearing a sequined headpiece as well as a sequined dress.

Lipa is one of pop music’s biggest breakout stars from the past few years and her achievements prove that. Recently, she got her second waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds which The Inquisitr reported.

Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

Dua’s latest single release, “Swan Song,” is taken from the movie Alita: Battle Angel and was released in January. The single peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.

It has been said that she may be a part of the next James Bond theme song, which The Inquisitr covered. She is rumored to be filming the music video this summer.