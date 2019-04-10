Bebe Rexha Admits She Ghosted Shawn Mendes After The Grammy Awards

If you had Shawn Mendes’ number, would you ghost him? Well, Bebe Rexha admitted that she did just that after the Grammy Awards this year.

When she was interviewed on Spotify’s David’s Out For A Good Time podcast she revealed that she invited him to a party at her house after the Grammy Awards. She went up to him and told the “Stitches” hitmaker that she was throwing a mini party. Mendes told her to text him about it later on and she basically never got back to him.

According to the Metro, she was quoted admitting he’s not very good at texting back either.

“He’s also not the greatest texter, FYI,” she said.

“You know how some of your friends aren’t very good at texting right away. I mean, I do that sometimes… people text me and might not get a response for like two days,” she continued.

“But I will only truly respond to my mum, sometimes not even, and I’ll get in so much trouble.”

Rexha explains she and Shawn have been good friends sometime now, meaning it’s likely that he isn’t mad at her at all.

On the same podcast, Bebe admitted that she wanted to collaborate with Billie Eilish and Rosalia which The Inquisitr reported.

Bebe’s list of collaborations is huge. In 2015, she teamed up with rapper G-Eazy on the smash “Me, Myself & I.” The single went 5x platinum in the U.S. and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 100 singles chart. That same year, she did a track with Nicki Minaj titled “No Broken Hearts.” The following year, her collaboration with Martin Garrix, “In the Name of Love,” became another worldwide smash.

Her biggest single to date is her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia.

She is this month’s cover girl for the Music issue of Nylon Magazine. In the interview, she reveals that she dates people based on their energy and not gender. The Inquisitr covered the candid interview.

Shawn recently released his third album which was self-titled. Released last year, it contained a collaboration with Khalid, “Youth.” The lead single, “In My Blood” went platinum in the U.S. and double platinum in Canada. He is currently supporting the album on a world tour. He is scheduled to do a total of 97 shows. The tour started in Amersterdam, the Netherlands on March 7 and will go across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Latin America. He is set to finish the tour in Mexico City, Mexico, on December 21.