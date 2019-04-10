Nikki Reed Reveals Why She’s Still Breastfeeding Her 20-Month-Old Daughter

Nikki's speaking out about motherhood as her daughter approaches her second birthday.

Nikki Reed is opening up about her decision to keep on breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter with husband and former The Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder, Bodhi. Per a report from Entertainment Tonight Canada, the former Twilight star spoke openly about her decision to continue breastfeeding her little girl in a very candid Instagram post uploaded to her account on April 9 where she admitted that she’s following her daughter’s lead when it comes to making the decision to stop.

Uploading a sweet photo that showed the mother/daughter duo enjoying some bonding together, Nikki revealed in the caption that she’s not actually sure when she’ll stop breastfeeding completely.

“To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs,” the actress said in her message to her more than 14.6 million followers, admitting that Bodhi is only just now starting to become interested in solid food as she approaches her second birthday.

“I discovered after a year of blending and smooshing and mashing, that my daughter doesn’t like mushy baby food. Wild right?” Reed shared on the social media site this week, before then giving some advice to her fellow moms who may be struggling to get their babies to eat traditional baby food.

“Every baby is on their own path doing things when and how they need to, and our job is to trust our gut, talk to other mamas and just go with the flow!” she then added.

Nikki and Ian welcomed Bodhi into the world back in August 2017 but have kept their private lives as parents to the little girl pretty under wraps ever since. The couple very rarely share photos of their daughter on social media and are also known to keep pictures as a couple to a minimum.

But while they’ve kept their family life pretty private over the past 20-months, Reed did open up about her pregnancy shortly before becoming a mom in an interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

The stunning Twilight star proudly showed off her baby bump for a stunning pregnancy photo shoot with the magazine and also told the outlet that being pregnant had given her “instant perspective.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Cadillac

She then continued, “Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want,” before adding, “I honestly feel better than ever.”

Reed and Somerhalder married back in April 2015, which was just two months after the twosome first confirmed their engagement to the world. As reported by People, the duo were first spotted together in mid-2014, while Nikki then officially confirmed their romance shortly after.