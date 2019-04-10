Kim Kardashian Reveals She Screamed ‘Call 911’ After Son Saint Suffered Allergic Reaction

She is known for being one of the most calm and collected members of her explosive family, but Kim Kardashian revealed she lost it last weekend when her three-year-old son suffered a scary allergic reaction.

The reality TV star, who is known for being unflappable even amid some huge scandals her family has had to endure, admitted that she turns into a totally different person when one of her children gets hurt. Kim was live Tweeting with her fans during the airing of the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode on Sunday night when one of her fans praised her for never loosing her temper. In the new episode, the 38-year-old is seen discussing the delicate topic of moving to her entire family to Chicago with her husband Kanye West, during which she remains extremely collected and doesn’t let her emotions speak for her.

“Kim is so calm. can she teach me how to be that calm? #KUWTK,” one fan wrote, as per The Daily Mail. The makeup mogul retweeted the comment and responded that loosing your temper “doesn’t benefit you” in any way, before revealing her mama bear instincts quickly take over her cool demeanor whenever the situation involves her children.

“But let me tell you when one of my kids get injured or anything and I’m screaming and freaking everyone out,” she explained. Many of her millions of followers agreed that even the most collected parent throws everything out the window when their offspring are in danger, with one online user chiming in, “A mother becomes a lioness when she needs to protect her children. you are absolutely right in losing your temper when they are the subject #KUWTK.”

Kim then went on to explain that she had one of those moments just over the weekend, one her three-year-old boy, Saint West, suffered some sort of allergic reaction. Despite not going much into detail about the incident, she wrote, “I did it this weekend when my Sainty had an allergic reaction and I jumped over the table like a hurdle lol Screamed call 911 and Khloe had to calm me down!” While she didn’t add any more information about the event, it’s safe to guess that the toddler turned out all right.

“I’m either super zen or so dramatic!”

The KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper beau are parents to five-year-old North and 14-months-old Chicago, and they are currently expecting a fourth child (which will be a boy), via surrogate mother.