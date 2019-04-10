Daniel Cormier Demands Bout Against Brock Lesnar, Says It’s The ‘Fight That Needs To Happen’

At the moment, Brock Lesnar’s status in the WWE is unclear following his loss to Seth Rollins in their match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. But since many believe WWE had Rollins defeat Lesnar in order to allow the latter to compete again in the UFC, it might not be much longer before UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier gets his wish and gets scheduled to fight Lesnar in the octagon.

In an interview with TMZ Sports that was published on Tuesday morning, Cormier had a message for UFC President Dana White, asking him to “get this s**t on the books,” in reference to his long-rumored fight against Lesnar. As recalled by Bleacher Report, this bout had been teased since July 2018, when Cormier, fresh off winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Stipe Miocic, called out Lesnar, leading to a verbal confrontation between both men that quickly turned physical, with Lesnar shoving Cormier as cooler heads tried to intervene.

“It’s the fight,” Cormier told TMZ Sports. “That’s the fight that needs to happen. You know, he’s a former UFC champ, All-American in college. This guy’s very, very deserving of a fight, and he’s gonna get it. Hopefully.”

Shifting his attention toward Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier concluded his interview by telling the former WWE Universal Champion to “lick those wounds” from WrestleMania and prepare for the “brand new ones” he hopes to inflict on him in the octagon.

Reports suggest that the UFC are looking to book Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar in August. Lesnar last fought three years ago at UFC 200, where he beat Mark Hunt in the co-main event but his win was later overturned after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/J9rvy4tVQx — 32Red (@32Red) April 5, 2019

Cormier’s demands for a fight against Lesnar didn’t just come a few days after WWE’s biggest event of the year, but also came on the heels of a report from Brazilian publication AGFight, which, per Yahoo Sports, claimed last week that the bout is tentatively being targeted for UFC 241 on August 17. As of this writing, there has been no location confirmed for the upcoming event, and UFC yet to issue an official statement on UFC 241 or on the rumored Cormier vs. Lesnar fight.

A former UFC Heavyweight Champion who memorably won the title in 2008 from UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture, Lesnar last fought for the mixed martial arts promotion at UFC 200 in July 2016, where he defeated Mark Hunt in three rounds via unanimous decision. Lesnar’s victory, however, was later overturned, with the result being changed to a no-contest after the 41-year-old pro wrestling and MMA standout tested positive for banned substances. Per Forbes, Lesnar’s one-year U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension for those positive drug tests expired on January 8.

Meanwhile, Cormier’s last fight took place at UFC 230 in November, as he successfully defended his heavyweight title by defeating Derrick Lewis via submission.