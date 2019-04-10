Kim Zolciak-Biermann Rocks A Tiny Yellow Bikini At 40

Kim's showing off her body in a bright bikini.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing off her amazing body in a tiny yellow bikini on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of six proved that there’s certainly no age limit to looking amazing in a two-piece as she flaunted some serious skin for her 3 million followers on the social media site.

The Don’t Be Tardy reality star posted a new swimwear snap to the site on April 9, where she could be seen posing with her detox drink in her hand as she soaked up the sun.

Kim proudly showcased her toned body in the seriously bright string bikini while she told her millions of followers that she was “crazy for spring” and was preparing to “purge” all the toxins from her life as she embraces her healthy lifestyle.

Zolciak-Biermann’s toned body – including her slim waist – was on full display in the snap as she showed off the skimpy two-piece bikini which featured thin yellow straps on the shoulders and a tie design on the bright bottoms.

Several fans were quick to share their praise for the body confident former Dancing with the Stars contestant in the comments section as many left sweet messages for the reality star alongside her latest bikini snap from her tropical vacation.

“When you don’t have make up on, I can’t tell you apart from your girls! You are all so beautiful! You all look alike!” one fan told the star. Another said, “You look absolutely fabulous and refreshed. Love your attitude. Killing it every time.”

“Seriously! Who even looks like this! You are so beautiful! Inside and out,” a third told Kim. “Love you and your beautiful family.”

But this definitely isn’t the first look at Zolciak-Biermann’s bikini body fans have gotten this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star showed some serious skin in another photo posted to her account earlier this week while wearing a bikini so skimpy she appeared at first glimpse to be nude at the beach.

However, Kim was in fact wearing her swimwear as she posed on the sand with her hair wrapped up in a towel on the top of her head as she looked out towards the ocean.

But Zolciak-Biermann didn’t get her toned body without a lot of work.

She previously revealed on Instagram, per People, that one of the biggest ways she stays fit and healthy is through running. The TV personality revealed that she runs “three to four miles five times a week” and also doesn’t eat red meat.

Kim has also been open about getting a little help on her body though, having had a “tummy tuck” in the past as well as a “boob job” and, as The Inquisitr more recently reported, a breast reduction.