Camille Grammer Apologizes For Tipsy Talk About Ex-Husband Kelsey And Lisa Vanderpump’s Teeth on ‘RHOBH’

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ veteran was on a roll with jokes about her ex and her pal Vanderpump, but now she’s feeling the hangover pain.

Camille Grammer has issued an apology for jokes she made about her ex-husband and her friend Lisa Vanderpump the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During a night out with the RHOBH ladies – sans estranged cast member Vanderpump – Grammer was caught on camera cracking jokes after a cucumber martini.

While her jokes about ex-husband Kelsey Grammer weren’t surprising – the exes reportedly don’t speak in the aftermath of their 2011 divorce – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were taken aback by Camille’s diss of pal Lisa Vanderpump.

During a mini-monologue, Camille joked that her marriage to Kelsey Grammer, the father of her two children, was “ancient history,” adding, “I don’t even remember being in bed with the man, for God’s sake! …Not that it was ever that hot and heavy.” She added that her marriage to Kelsey “just petered out.”

But Camille Grammer had a lot more to say about RHOBH queen bee Lisa Vanderpump. When talking about her past career as a dental assistant, Camille used LVP’s choppers as an example.

“I’m an ex-dental assistant …So I’m really funny about teeth, for real! Oh, God, before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone… I had such an issue with the gums! I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps! Your gum line is receding!’ But now, they look great. At least you can stand her breath!”

While RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards roared with laughter, Grammer knew she was toast.

“I’m going down. I’m going down,” Camille said. “Just bring my casket to my wedding. I’ll bring the nine-inch nails. Just put me in it.”

Ahead of the episode, Camille Grammer hinted that the Season 9 scene wasn’t her best look, as you can see in her cautionary tweet below.

I previewed this weeks episode and it reinforces the fact that I shouldn’t have a cocktail. “Stupid things I say when tipsy” ???????????????????????????? — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) April 9, 2019

After the episode aired, Grammer posted two more tweets in which she apologized to Lisa Vanderpump for her “distasteful comments” and noted that her longtime friend always had beautiful teeth.

Vanderpump later replied to the message, noting that Camille had successfully inducted into the RHOBH Mean Girls club. Lisa Vanderpump also thanked Camille Grammer for her apology, as you can see below.

I am very disappointed in my distasteful comments about Lisa. It was a joke but it was in very poor taste. I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump ???? — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) April 10, 2019

It was a bad joke and a needed chance from pyppygate. I was trying to bring some levity. Lisa has beautiful teeth and there was nothing wrong with her gums. Again it was a bad joke@and I’m sorry @LisaVanderpump — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) April 10, 2019

I guess if you want to be inducted to the #rhobhmeangirls you have to come up with something.@TheRealCamilleG

Thank you for ur apology. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) April 10, 2019

In addition to her apology to Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer also seemingly apologized to her ex-husband Kelsey in a response to an article by TooFab on Twitter.

“Ugh! I feel bad for what I said after my cucumber martini,” Grammer tweeted. “I can’t handle alcohol… Never could. My apologies to the people I insulted thinking I was being funny. I was joking around but It’s wasn’t my best moment. Sorry.”

It is unclear if Camille Grammer gave Lisa Vanderpump a heads up about the episode, but as of last month, at least, the two RHOBH stars were still friends. In fact, Camille was the only one of the current cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who was invited to the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in late March.

In an interview with Page Six on the opening night of her Vegas bar, Vanderpump noted that she didn’t invite her estranged castmates to the bash in the aftermath of the season-long Puppy Gate drama, but that Camille made the cut.

“We’re actually filming Housewives here tonight funny enough,” the RHOBH star said. “[Cameramen are] here tonight. That’s why Camille and I — we’ve been friends for years, she came to join me.”

Over the past year, Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump have bonded over the devastating losses they have experienced with the deaths of Lisa’s brother, Mark, and Camille’s assistant of 22 years. Now, it remains to be seen if their friendship can survive Teeth Gate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.