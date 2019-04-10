Jordyn Woods Shows Off Killer Curves In Tight Crop Top And Leggings While Out In Calabasas

She is starting to get her life together after being outed by the Kardashian clan.

And Jordyn Woods appeared to be in high spirits on Tuesday when she stepped out in Calabasas for a coffee run. The 21-year-old showed off her incredible hourglass figure in a white crop top with a deep neckline and a pair of tight gray leggings, which she paired with comfy white sneakers, while out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood. She was spotted carrying a green beverage and appeared to be largely makeup-free while making her way back to the car. Jordyn wore eyeglasses and styled her long braids into a simple ponytail for her morning outing, according to The Daily Mail.

She just returned from a trip to the United Kingdom, where she attended several events to promote her new eyelash line with Eylure. She was accompanied by her mom, Elizabeth Woods, who recently shut down rumors that her family was behind new merch being sold that features Jordyn’s face and a quote related to the cheating scandal involving herself and Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, Tristan Thompson, as per Pop Culture.

“We are well aware that many people have been selling merch,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram. “If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below. We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever.”

She also shared photos of said merchandise, which featured the quote “I don’t need your situation,” something that Jordyn said during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for the talk show Red Table Talk. She was referring to Khloe’s turbulent relationship with the father of her baby daughter, True Thompson, who also publicly cheated on her last year, just days before she gave birth.

Jordyn had a fall out with the Kardashian-Jenner family when reports emerged that she was seen kissing NBA star Tristan at a house party back in February. She has been Kylie Jenner’s closest friend since middle school, but the makeup mogul asked Jordyn to move out of her guest house following the scandal, and the two have not been known to rekindle their friendship ever since.

However, Jordyn made headlines last week when she liked Kylie’s Instagram photo, which also featured her beau Travis Scott. And despite the fact they’re not best friends anymore, the reality TV star denied slashing the Jordyn Lip Kits’ price after the scandal broke out, explaining the products had already been put on sale before the whole thing happened.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale,” she told The New York Times.