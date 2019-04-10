Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Side Boob In Revealing Dress For Latest Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajowski is still reminiscing about her wonderful weekend.

The model, who attended the wedding of fashion designer Marc Jacobs and his longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” Defrancesco, posted a throwback snap from the star-studded event on her Instagram page on Tuesday. In the new photo, Emrata is seen posing with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who plants an adorable kiss on her cheek as she wraps her arms around his neck and they both look into the camera.

Emily wore a barely-there sating yellow dress with a halter neck, which also featured a super risque neckline, and allowed her to flash some side boob too. She rocked a dramatic smoky eye makeup and some nude lipstick shade on her pouty lips, and styled her long brunette locks into a tight up-do, leaving a few strands across the front, and she completed the glam with a pair of hoop earrings.

Her beau looked super smart in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt underneath, and he held onto a glass with one hand while touching her back with the other. According to Emrata’s caption, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot last year in a very private ceremony in New York City, then headed home and ordered some fast food to top off the special night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jacobs and Defrancesco got hitched on Friday after being engaged for one year. While the ceremony itself was an intimate affair, the party afterwards included jazz dancers, an elegant five-tier cake, and some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture. The wedding took place at The Grill in midtown Manhattan, NYC, just a few days before Jacobs’ birthday on April 9.

For the wedding, Jacobs wore a navy suit with a flower pinned to his lapel paired with Gucci boots, while Defrancesco rocked a green velvet jacket over black pants and a green bow tie. The duo both wore matching penguin pins, a gift from Prada and Miu Miu design director Fabio Zambernardi.

“God is in the details. One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot. Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity,” the fashion designer wrote on Instagram.

Other A-list names invited to the lavish party included Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cindy Bruna, and Naomi Campbell, among many others.