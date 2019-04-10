‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Busty Figure In A Lacy White Bodysuit On Instagram

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas shared a new and risque photo with her Instagram fans today. The new post showed her wearing a lacy, white bodysuit with lace-up details in the front. It left much of her cleavage revealed, as she smiled with her lips closed. Her hair was down in loose waves and a center part. Pelas wore deep pink lipstick, along with heavy eye makeup. She wore earrings and a bracelet on her right wrist, as she appeared to have a white shirt hanging off her left arm. Instagram star Dolly Castro Chavez dropped by with a compliment, noting, “So pretty.”

Yesterday, Lindsey shared a promotional post with her fans. The promotion was for 1stPhorm Opti-Greens 5, a greens and superfoods supplement. According to the brand, you can get over 11 servings of vegetables along with probiotics and enzymes by drinking it. It’s also a non-GMO product. One bottle costs $59.99. Pelas noted that she drinks it to keep herself healthy and to avoid getting sick.

For the post, the model wore a white sports bra with mesh-like accents on the bottom and on the straps. She also wore a pair of small, red spandex shorts. Lindsey posed at her kitchen counter while holding a cup with an open bottle of the supplement to her right.

Throughout Pelas’ rise to stardom, it’s been filled with lots of ups and downs. She opened up to Cosmopolitan before about some of the hard things she’s had to deal with, including being called names.

“I used to feel really upset when I read nasty comments. But now I feel it’s just a display of ignorance.”

The model elaborated, “If it makes me feel good to take a cute picture of myself, if I feel good that I have cleavage, if I like my shirt, I’m going to do what I want to do, because it’s natural to me. I’m not trying to date anyone, I’m not trying to sleep with anyone, I’m certainly not trying to make you angry, so I don’t understand where the criticism has to come from.”

Clearly, she’s stayed true to that thought-process. And while she may have haters to deal with (and what social media star doesn’t?), Lindsey has amassed an impressive number of Instagram followers. She has over 8.7 million right now, and it looks like the fan count is only growing. Fans can also tune into her podcast, “Eyes Up Here” to hear more from Pelas.