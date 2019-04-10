Nipsey Hussle To Have South Los Angeles Intersection Renamed In His Honor

It has been a little more than a week since rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed while standing outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Now, an L.A. councilman has announced that the intersection near the shop will be renamed in his honor.

Hussle died on March 31 of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to his official death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., just 35 minutes after being shot by alleged suspect Eric Holder. He was just 33-years-old.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be changed to Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square. The decision to pay homage to the slain musician came after an online petition to do so garnered a lot of attention after being signed by more than 500,000 people.

“Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community,” said a statement from Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson on Tuesday, April 9.

“As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”

Harris-Dawson and Hussle recently got to know one another after working together on the Destination Crenshaw project, which the Los Angeles Times described as a “1.3-mile outdoor art and culture experience celebrating black Los Angeles” on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Meanwhile, a public memorial, titled “Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life,” will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. All tickets for the event were immediately snapped up by fans, and the venue said that no additional tickets will be made available.

The Staples Center is also where Michael Jackson’s public memorial was held after his death in 2009. About 17,500 tickets were handed out for free to fans in mourning.

Hussle first hit the rap scene in 2005 with the release of his first mixtape, Slauson Boy. He dropped many other mixtapes and appeared as a featured artist on other musicians’ songs, but put out just one full-length album, 2018’s Victory Lap. The record earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards.

TMZ reported that Hussle will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.