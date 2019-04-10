How One Of Trump’s Strongest Allies In Congress Brought #YachtCocaineProstitutes On Himself

Representative Devin Nunes, the California Republican who has made a name for himself through his ardent support of President Donald Trump, finds himself once again at the center of social media mockery, The Daily Dot reports. Ironically, for not the first time in recent memory, Nunes’ attempts to curtail online jabs at himself have instead led to exponentially more exposure.

Twitter users across the country drove #YachtCocaineProstitutes to the highest levels of trending hashtags on the platform after Nunes filed a lawsuit Monday against news organization McClatchy for a story they published. The article, which was published in The Fresno Bee, tells in compelling detail the story of a winery fundraiser which took place on a private yacht and allegedly featured prostitutes and no small amount of cocaine.

The article was based on information contained in a lawsuit filed by a woman who worked on the fundraiser cruise.

“The guests aboard the yacht that night — described…as 25 of the Napa Valley-based winery’s top investors, all men — were openly using what appeared to be cocaine and ‘drawing straws’ for which sex worker to hire,” the lawsuit contends before continuing on to describe “sexual activity happening in the yacht’s bedrooms” and “men ‘fondling and suckling’ sex workers’ breasts — some who appeared to be ‘too young to consent.'”

Nunes, who is an investor in the winery, was not present at the fundraiser or, as far as anyone knows, even aware that it was taking place. In all likelihood, his minor affiliation with the event would have gone largely unnoticed, at least if he had not taken to the courts to go after McClatchy. Ultimately it was the Nunes lawsuit, not the article itself, that set the internet abuzz and landed #YachtCocaineProstitutes as a top trending topic.

As Twitter users and others across social media caught onto the fact that Nunes was suffering a wildly public backlash for his attempt to silence the story, many piled on, going out of their way to call Nunes out while using the hashtag.

@DevinNunes does not appreciate the use of #YachtCocaineProstitutes and I highly doubt he likes us sharing his high school photo or about him losing his virginity to a microwaved grapefruit while More Than Words played. Yacht, cocaine, prostitutes, Trump, wine, Fresno Bee,… ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BR3acttpDc — ♕ Cathi ♕ (@cathiscreations) April 9, 2019

Major Twitter accounts jumped in on the action. “ # YachtCocaineProstitutes Our newest category, unveiled,” Pornhub tweeted.

The public relations debacle is reminiscent of another Nunes line of attack that backfired in a very similar fashion earlier this year. In March, he filed a different lawsuit against a Twitter parody account, “Devin Nunes Cow” That lawsuit helped generate so much interest that the parody account quickly surpassed Nunes himself in Twitter followers.