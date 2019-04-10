Model Kelsey Merritt Dons Leopard-Print Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Kelsey Merritt looked fabulous in her newest Instagram post, where she sported a leopard-print string bikini. She grabbed onto a gray pole with her left hand with waters visible in the backdrop. The model smiled widely for the camera, as she pulled her hair back in a ponytail. She accessorized with a necklace and a bracelet. The post was geo-tagged at Siargao Island, the Philippines.

Merritt’s second newest post showed her surfing in a thong bikini ensemble. This caught the eye of Victoria’s Secret model, Martha Hunt, who left a comment with a surprised face emoji.

And prior to that, she shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend smiling for a selfie. Kelsey wore a blue bikini with triangle cut-outs, along with a necklace and small hoop earrings. Her boyfriend is Conor Dwyer, who is an Olympic swimmer. He is obviously really into her, as he previously opened up to ABS-CBN News about their relationship.

“Who wouldn’t be a fan of Kelsey? We’ve been together almost a year now. I have to say [I like] just how sweet and humble she is as a person. She hasn’t changed a bit. I really appreciate and adore how sweet and kind she is.”

It certainly sounds like they are super in love. Conor makes an appearance on Merritt’s Instagram fairly regularly. In addition to the selfie, she posted a photo of the two of them by the waters together.

The post was adorably captioned, “No one I’d rather be with.” Merritt placed her hands on Conor’s chest, as he grabbed onto a blue string.

And considering that Dwyer is an Olympian, it’s not too surprising to hear that they like to work out together.

“We do Pilates a lot. She kind of helped introduce me into Pilates. It’s very hard but we like to go to that together. She’s good in the weights room, in Pilates, in yoga but when it comes to running, swimming and biking, she’s more laidback in that.”

Whatever the case, the two are clearly making the most out of the beautiful weather in the Philippines. The model’s social media feed includes not just bikini pics, but also photos of her by a boat, an image of her going kayaking and also a video of her climbing a tree to get a coconut.

It’ll be exciting to see what else Kelsey has in store, as it certainly looks like she leads an active lifestyle.