Meghan Markle’s Half Sister Samantha Predicts The Duchess Will Hire Multiple Nannies For Royal Baby

The birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is getting closer and people are making lots of predictions about the child’s name, gender, and appearance among other things. But Meghan’s half-sister Samantha made a different type of prediction on Tuesday during a TV special on TLC called Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, that has likely turned even more “Team Sussex” fans against her. During the program, Samantha predicted that her royal half-sister will hire several nannies for all the rooms in her new home, Frogmore Cottage.

“I’m pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled with nannies…Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads… So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won’t be left in tears.”

As Entertainment Tonight notes, Samantha Markle goes on to criticize Meghan for excluding her father’s side of her family from her new life.

“It’s not that we were never there. We’ve gone to your dance recitals, holidays, Thanksgivings… Now all of a sudden we don’t exist,” she added. “You can’t hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim.”

But this contradicts what Meghan and her close friends have said about their relationship.

As The Express reports, in a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, the Duchess Of Sussex said that she “barely” knew Markle’s “other daughter,” Samantha. In an anonymous tell-all to People Magazine, a member of Meghan’s inner circle also refuted Samantha’s story about her allegedly close ties to the duchess. The friend said that Meghan’s half-siblings were “not a part of her life”

Samantha has been very vocal about her alleged relationship with Meghan ever since the former actress’ engagement to Prince Harry was announced. As Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, she is writing a book about it called In The Shadows Of The Duchess. As they report, she has said on Twitter that the book will be released in two parts. She hinted that the release will be in April and June and that it will include lots of photos to prove that she and Meghan were close when they were growing up;

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan has said that she’s due in late April or early May at an official appearance earlier this year in Birkenhead.