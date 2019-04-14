‘Game Of Thrones’: There’s An Official Playlist That Reveals How The Final Season Will Unfold

Could it be as simple as listening to a song list to find out Season 8 ends?

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have created a Spotify list that will reveal how Season 8 ends — so long as you delve deeply enough.

According to BGR, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have created an official playlist for the final season of Game of Thrones. The list — which appears via Spotify, and is called Game of Thrones: The End is Coming — details many songs with titles that could definitely be open to interpretation with regards to the upcoming final season.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices,” Benioff and Weiss explained in an interview on Spotify’s For the Record blog. “No one will believe us, but it’s true.”

The list includes 50 songs that will either assist eagle-eyed fans in working out how Game of Thrones ends, or at least help set the mood for the final season.

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel. There’s variety in there — Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power,” the creators said of their selections.

In addition, some songs may even have been chosen for their connection to Game of Thrones. An example of this is the inclusion of Sigur Rós on the sonic countdown, with the artist having made a cameo appearance in Episode 2 of Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

Some songs seem very literal when it comes to interpreting their potential meaning.

“Sleep in the Fire” could very well be referring to Daenerys’ ability to survive being burned by fire. “Seven Nation Army” could be seen as referring to the seven kingdoms.

“Let Me Live/Let Me Die” could even be a reference to the “Prince That Was Promised” story. In this Lord of Light fable, a prophecy maintains that the Prince, known as Azor Ahai, had to kill his wife — making the ultimate sacrifice — in order to create a mythical sword. It has been theorized that Daenerys might be the returning Azor Ahai, and that she will only be able to defeat her enemies by way of killing someone dear to her.

In addition to obvious song title interpretations, there are several songs with the word “war” in the title. Considering Season 8 of Game of Thrones will see the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) attacking Westeros, it certainly seems proper that these songs be included in the playlist.

The showrunners have left no clue as to how to interpret the song list, and fans have taken to Reddit to try and interpret the collection of tunes. Already, many song lyrics have been quoted — lyrics which fans believe directly relate to characters in the series.

One Redditor points out lyrics from “Be My Fire” by The Blue Stones.

“Well I’d be the gasoline

To keep you alive

And I’d be the cold

So unbreakable

We’d burn together

Straight through the night.”

“This song just screams Dany and Jon,” they said.

Another Redditor also pointed out that many songs “have a strong antiwar message.”

However, until all episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones air, it is likely impossible to fully interpret the Spotify playlist in question.

This is not the first time a song list has been released regarding Game of Thrones. In 2017, a similar list with fewer songs was also released on Spotify by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Some of these songs have also made it to the new list for Season 8.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.