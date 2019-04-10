NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier Hints At Nearing Celtics’ Departure, ‘I Couldn’t Wait For This Year To Be Over’

Is there a chance for the Celtics to bring Terry Rozier back in free agency?

Terry Rozier was one of the young players who stepped up and led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals when they lost Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to injuries. In the 19 postseason games he played as the Celtics’ temporary starting point guard, Rozier posted incredible numbers, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Terry Rozier’s postseason performance made most people believe that his road to stardom had finally started. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for Rozier in the 2018-19 NBA season, especially when Kyrie Irving returned to the Celtics’ starting lineup. Rozier’s fourth year with the Celtics has been filled with drama and frustrations and in a recent interview with John Karalis of MassLive, the former No. 16 overall pick admitted that he already wants the season to come to an end.

“I couldn’t wait for this year to be over,” Rozier said. “I ain’t gonna lie to you.”

It’s easy to understand why Terry Rozier feels that way. Since Kyrie Irving rejoined the Celtics, Coach Brad Stevens was left with no choice but to demote Rozier to the bench. After receiving a lesser role and limited playing time, the 25-year-old point guard showed a massive decline with his performance on both ends of the floor. This season, Rozier is only averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 38.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

When the season is over, Terry Rozier is set to become available on the free agency market. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics only need to match offers from other NBA teams just to bring Rozier back. However, it is highly unlikely that the Celtics will consider using a huge chunk of their salary cap space to re-sign Rozier, especially after they gave Marcus Smart a long-term deal last summer and set to offer Kyrie Irving a max contract next July.

Terry Rozier is aware that he’s currently facing an uncertain future in Boston. He knew that the only way that the Celtics will consider bringing him back is when Kyrie Irving leaves in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, before talking about his impending free agency, Rozier wants to focus on helping the Celtics make another deep playoff run this season.

“I’m too happy right now. I’m happy we got through this long season,” Rozier said.

“It hasn’t been perfect, but I feel like it’s going to shape us for the playoffs. Our last game of the season is finally here so we know we get to move on and focus on a lot of things after tonight.”

On Tuesday night, the Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards, 116-110, at Capital One Arena in their final game of the regular season. Terry Rozier finished with a game-high 24 points, together with four rebounds and four assists, on 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from the three-point range.