‘The Crown’ Casts Emma Corrin As Princess Diana

The newcomer will make her debut in season 4 of the series.

The popular Netflix series The Crown has finally cast its Princess Diana for season four. Relative newcomer Emma Corrin will be playing the young Lady Diana Spencer when she first meets Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor beginning in season 3).

Eonline says that Corrin, who won’t start shooting until later this year for season four, is thrilled to be cast in a show she loves.

“I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surrealPrincess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Corrin has just a few credits to her name, including a short film called Alex’s Dream and two episodes of the PBS series Grantchester.

The Crown is the story of Queen Elizabeth and the royal family told from the time that she married Prince Philip until the present day. Claire Foy played the queen in the first two seasons of the series, but for the third season, Olivia Colman is taking over the title role, and Tobias Menzies, from Outlander, will be playing Prince Philip replacing Matt Smith.

Peter Morgan cast Corrin, saying that she will be able to make the transition from unknown teenager to “one of the most iconic women of her generation.”

“Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer.”

Morgan adds that Emma has the range to bring the complexity the role requires to the screen.

The Inquisitr says that season three of The Crown has been delayed but fans are willing to wait to see the new cast, which will include Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix has only released a few stills of the new cast which will also include Helena Bonham Carter as the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels as her husband, Lord Snowdon, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Colman has gushed that she’s been a big fan of the show since the beginning, and she’s been studying Claire Foy’s mannerisms on the show.

“I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She’s an incredibly hard act to follow. I’m basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her!”

Many fans are sad to see Foy and Smith go, but both have publicly stated that they knew from the start that they would play the roles for two seasons.