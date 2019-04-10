Meghan Markle’s TV Dad, Wendell Pierce, Sends Sweet Message About The Royal Baby To The Duchess

Even though things have been tense between Meghan Markle and her dad, Thomas, her TV dad from Suits has defended the Duchess in the past. While Wendell Pierce wasn’t present for the royal wedding, according to ET, he gave his TV daughter some advice before she jetted off to London. The moment he spoke of was before they filmed her TV wedding for Suits, reported Hello Magazine.

“I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me.”

And when Meghan’s real dad started spewing private details about his relationship with his daughter to the media, Wendell spoke out against Thomas.

“If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

So it’s not too surprising that Pierce continues to send his good wishes to Meghan. This time, he did so through Twitter.

“It’s great to be living & working in London while the excitement builds around the Duchess of Sussex soon giving birth to her first child. Meghan I’m very happy for you. Blessings.”

Wendell is in London because he’s acting in the play Death of a Salesman and playing the part of Arthur Miller, notes The Sun. The play will be at the Young Vic Theatre between May and June.

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Dad Wendell Pierce Is In London And Very Excited For The Royal Baby's Arrival https://t.co/me7PaeCJ3D pic.twitter.com/d1pXfpHDMv — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) April 9, 2019

Throughout all of the drama that the duchess has had to deal with from her American side of the family, she hasn’t been allowed to speak out about any of it. But that doesn’t mean that everyone wanted to let the Meghan-bashing go on without any repercussions.

In February, five of Meghan’s friends who were reportedly from her inner circle spoke to People Magazine. They said they were tired of watching everyone talk badly about their friend, and that they were worried about how the stress could affect her and the baby.

So when Pierce spoke out against Thomas, it was also welcomed by some of Meghan’s fans. It’s hard to know if Wendell’s advice held any merit for Meghan’s real father.

In recent weeks, the dad has appeared to have stepped back from the limelight. There haven’t been any new interviews, both televised or written. An expert is guessing that the dad spoke with royal staff, and that’s why he’s been silent, noted The Inquisitr.