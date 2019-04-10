Camila Cabello To Star In Brand-New, Musical ‘Cinderella’ Movie

Get ready for a new Cinderella story that has nothing to do with Disney. Singer Camila Cabello has been tapped to star in this new version, which is based on an original idea conceived by Late Late Show host James Corden.

According to Variety, the film, which will be a musical take on the classic, is being fast-tracked at Sony Pictures. Kay Cannon, the screenwriter behind the Pitch Perfect series and the director of Blockers, will write and direct the movie. Corden and Leo Pearlman will produce the picture via their Fulwell73 production company.

Plot details are being kept hush-hush, but The Hollywood Reporter noted that Cinderella is being “described as a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother.”

The most well-known Cinderella film is Disney’s animated version, which was released in 1950. In 2017, the Mouse House put out a live-action movie starring Lily James as the title character, Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother, and Richard Madden as the prince. It earned more than $543 million worldwide, and helped launch Disney’s new series featuring live-action remakes of its most popular animated movies.

Another beloved take on the fairy tale was the 1997 television movie Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which aired on ABC and featured Brandy in the title role, Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother, Bernadette Peters as the stepmother, and Whoopi Goldberg as the mother of the prince.

Cinderella has also been staged on Broadway, most recently from 2013 to 2015. Carly Rae Jepsen and Keke Palmer played the lead character during its run on the Great White Way, and Fran Drescher, Nene Leakes, and Sherri Shepherd all stepped in at one point to play the stepmother.

In addition to making her major motion picture debut as the star of the upcoming Cinderella film, 22-year-old Cabello will also be heavily involved in creating brand-new music for the project.

The Cuban-American singer-songwriter first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, who formed in 2012 during Season 2 of the The X Factor. In 2018, the beautiful brunette released her debut solo record, Camila, which quickly went platinum, and contained the massive hit single “Havana.”

No other casting news has been revealed at this time, but fans are surely hoping that Corden has come up with a role for himself in the film. Before launching his late-night talk show, he starred in another musical movie based on fairy tales, 2014’s Into the Woods.