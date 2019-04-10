Mark Hamill Believes In ‘Star Wars’ Fatigue, Interested In Voice Acting For Disney+ Series

Mark Hamill may possibly hold the record for being in one role for the longest time. Hamill will go on to portray the role of film icon Luke Skywalker in six Star Wars movies, spanning over 40 years in the franchise. Despite this, in an interview in the Awards Chatter Podcast for The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill discusses the very real existence of “Star Wars fatigue.”

A young Mark Hamill was seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, which ended up defining his career, unknown to him at that time. The character went on to become one of the most memorable and iconic characters in film history and took Hamill along for the ride. Hamill has portrayed the character in all three of the original Star Wars trilogy and will finish in the next three sequel trilogy as well, with the last Star Wars saga movie releasing later this year.

On top of his Star Wars pedigree, Hamill has also gone on to become one of the most acclaimed voice actors in the industry, having famously been the voice of Joker in many animated Batman incarnations. The actor recently appeared in the Awards Chatter Podcast for THR, where he admitted that Star Wars fatigue is a very real thing.

The concept of “fatigue” in any fandom refers to the audience tiring of too much of the same content. As discussed by CNBC, superhero fatigue is a concept that has also been widely discussed in the era of superhero movies dominating screen and box office space. Given all the new original Star Wars content to be released in the next coming years, Hamill was asked about and responded to the idea of “Star Wars fatigue,” as per THR.

“Yes. I’m not gonna tell them how to run their business, but is there a possibility of ‘Star Wars fatigue’? Yeah, I think there is. I’ve experienced it, to a certain degree. But they never listen to my ideas anyway, so who needs ’em?”

Hamill was asked about the upcoming projects and responded positively to some of them.

“They already have animation, with Clone Wars, Rebels, and what’s it called, The Mandalorian? that’s a Jon Favreau TV series.”

With so many Star Wars projects in the works, both live-action and animation, Hamill remained an optimist about possibly doing a voice for one of the many animated shows, if approached with the right offer that is.

Mark Hamill will be seen next in the yet untitled Star Wars sequel releasing on December 20.