Shanina Shaik Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Shirt & Exposes Her Chest In A New Instagram Post

Model Shanina Shaik has lots to be excited about, as she’s featured on the May/June issue of MaximMagazine as the cover girl. She shared the news with her Instagram fans, with plenty of fellow models stopping by to congratulate her. This included Nina Agdal, Hannah Ferguson, and Hailey Clauson.

The photo shows her going practically topless, as her chest was exposed thanks to her shirt being completely unbuttoned and pushed back to the sides. The shirt was a periwinkle color and made of a shimmery fabric. Shanina looked right at the camera as she pouted slightly with her lips and let her long, curly hair flow.

In addition, Shaik shared another photo of herself posing in a yellow dress with leaf-like pattering throughout. The model lay on a white ledge and popped her left leg and she placed her right arm under her head. The dress was long and flowed over the sides of the low wall. She wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a red bracelet.

Her Stories also revealed that she was enjoying being home, and she took a cute selfie video with her cat. Shanina also revealed that she met her nephew, who looks like a newborn.

Shaik previously opened up to Vogue Italy about her progression in her modeling career, which started when she was just a young kid.

“I began modeling at 8 years old shooting for children’s catalogs and television commercials. When I was 17, my mum thought it would be a good idea to compete in a modeling television show. It was hard for me to book jobs in Australia at this time, being that my look was so different. Even though I didn’t win, I was given a modeling contract with New York Models so I flew to New York as soon as the show was finished.”

The model added that when she finally got to New York, “It was the first time in my career where I finally felt more accepted my unique look.”

Shanina noted that previously when she was living in Australia, that she had a hard time sometimes finding jobs due to her “different” look. She noted that often, it was her darker complexion that made her different. Clearly, her career has only continued to grow since her transition to the United States. With over 1.7 million followers and counting, she’s certainly making her own mark on the industry.