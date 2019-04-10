‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Seeks Out A New Man To Make Ryan Jealous

Will Ava's plan to lure Ryan out of hiding backfire?

Tuesday’s General Hospital revealed a new trio of women who are ready to take down a serial killer once and for all. Ryan Chamberlain is still out there, minus his right hand, and it appears that he will eventually be headed back to Port Charles for Ava Jerome, but this time she isn’t about to let him fool her again. She has enlisted the help of Laura and Felicia to lure Ryan out of hiding.

The women came up with a plan on their own since the case has been shut down by Margaux. Felicia insists that he will be back for Ava and they will be ready for him. Felicia suggested that Ava get a new man in her life so that Ryan will be jealous enough to start making mistakes. Laura was a bit hesitant since she is the mayor, but she is secretly in on the plan. Who will Ava seek out to romance her? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that she will call Scott for help by next week.

It would make sense that she would call him to help her since they are good friends. Scott would like to be more than that and he may get his wish. However, it won’t be exactly what he was expecting. There is no indication just yet on whether Ava will let her new man in on the plan. If she does tell Scott what’s up, there may be a hint in the spoilers that he may not go along with it.

A common cause unites Laura, Felicia, and Ava in an unlikely alliance. Will they be able to lure Ryan out of hiding and back to Port Charles?

The next day after Ava calls on Scott, spoilers tease that she will be rejected. Does that mean Scott will turn her down? The spoilers also mention that Kevin will get some type of warm invitation as well. What could that mean? There is a possibility that she will instead turn to Kevin Collins to help in her charade. After all, he was the one who messed up by not telling anyone that Ryan was alive in the first place. This could be his time to take his brother down for good.

What about Laura? The General Hospital spoilers say that she will keep her focus on what’s important. That could mean that she will go along with getting Kevin involved if it means that Ryan is caught to keep everyone safe in Port Charles. She is still having her doubts about her marriage, but she refuses to sign the divorce papers, even after Kevin urged her to sign them.

Fans had good things to say about Ava, Laura, and Felicia teaming up together to take Ryan down. Now if only their plan will work without anyone getting killed. Stay tuned in to General Hospital to see who Ava will seek out to be her new man.