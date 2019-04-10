Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny White Crop Top On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow has been serving up some major looks on her Instagram recently, and her latest snap certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation exposed some serious skin in the steamy shot that drover her fans absolutely wild.

The 24-year-old’s most recent figure-flaunting upload was shared on Tuesday, April 9, and captured the beauty in Los Angeles, California reuniting with her pal Janice Joostema. The stunner rocked a seriously skimpy ensemble in the photo that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, which she’s achieved after countless hours of working up a sweat in the gym.

Tammy put on a busty display in a tiny white crop top that highlighted her toned tummy and flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline that tied together right in the middle of her voluptuous bosom. The Australian bombshell paired her itty-bitty top with a pair of dangerously short distressed denim booty shorts that barely grazed passed her upper thigh and buttoned high around her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The model accessorized her look with a stack of statement necklaces to her look that fell in between her cleavage to draw even more attention to her well endowed chest, and sported a delicate hoop ring in her nose. As for her signature platinum blonde tresses, Tammy tied them up in a sleek high ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder, which she ran her hand through in the photo, and rocked a glamorous makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara and pink lip.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family friend were quick to show their love for the latest addition to Tammy’s feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 50,000 likes after a mere 40 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of the clothing designer’s 9.3 million followers took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her newest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning doll!” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so gorg.”

“The prettiest ladies,” a third follower said.

Tammy’s trip to LA comes after the beauty spent a few days soaking up the sun in Hawaii, which she also gave fans a glimpse of on her widely-followed Instagram page. Yesterday, the stunner rocked another white ensemble, this time in the form of a barely-there bikini that put her curvaceous backside completely on display for the camera and sent her followers into a frenzy.