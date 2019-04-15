‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Think Cersei Lannister Will Die In Season 8

With a prophecy already in play, could Cersei Lannister be the next major character to die in 'Game of Thrones'?

With only six episodes left of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, fans are studiously trying to work out who will live and die. However, thanks to a prophecy heard back in Season 5, many fans suspect Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will fall in the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information from the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, which may lead to spoilers from the show’s eighth season. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet read the books and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

It can be a difficult task to work out who will survive through to the final episode ever of Game of Thrones. After all, the show is notorious for killing off main characters. However, many fans think that Cersei Lannister sits at the top of the list of those who will die in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

This theory is based on an earlier prophecy that was seen in the first episode of Season 5, which featured a flashback to a much younger Cersei. In the flashback, Cersei visited Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May) who predicted her future. A part of this prophecy has already proven itself true with the deaths of Cersei’s three children, which Maggy predicted would happen while Cersei was alive.

In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, Cersei has revealed that she is pregnant once more. So, if Maggy the Frog’s prophecy is correct, it means Cersei will die somehow before this child is born. Or, potentially, that Cersei is lying about the pregnancy.

However, as The Week points out, in the books, there is an extra part of the prophecy that predicts that one of Cersei’s brothers will cause her death.

“When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” the prophecy reads.

In the TV series, this part was omitted. However, many fans believe that it is still relevant to Cersei’s upcoming storyline in the final season of Game of Thrones.

“Valonqar” is a High Valaryn word and translates to mean “little brother.” As a result of this, many fans believe that Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who is a dwarf, will kill Cersei.

Tyrion is now supporting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). This certainly gives him the opportunity to either kill Cersei or have her killed (either intentionally or accidentally) through the conflict between the two sides.

Alternatively, some suggest that Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) — who is Cersei’s slightly younger twin brother — will be the one to kill her. One theory suggests that Jaime could become so enraged when he learns that Cersei has been lying about her pregnancy, that he kills his own sister.

Of course, if Cersei is actually pregnant, there is another possibility: she could die during childbirth, according to Esquire. If this is the case, it will fulfill both parts of the prophecy, in that she will not give birth to more than three living children, and that her little brother will cause her death, since Jaime was the one to impregnate her.

However, as with all theories pertaining to Game of Thrones, fans will just have to tune into upcoming episodes to find out if it is true or not.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.