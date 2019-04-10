Model Alexina Graham Rocks Floral Lingerie On Instagram

Alexina Graham rocked a floral lingerie set and shared a photo of it with her fans on Instagram. The post shows the model facing the camera, as she tilted her head to her right and wore her hair down in a heavy right part. Her right eye was slightly covered by her hair, as she smiled slightly with her lips closed. The matching lingerie had pink floral fabric, with green-and-pink stripe accents. She accessorized with an unusual necklace that extended down to her midriff and wrapped around her body. Alexina shared the same photo twice, except the first one was in black-and-white and the second one was in color.

This isn’t to mention another photo that she posted yesterday that showed her in a strapless, white dress. The selfie showed her sitting down with her left arm on her knee, as she rested her head on her arm and let her hair flow down.

In addition, Graham shared her silly side in her Stories. The model got down and did some dance moves for the camera, like “the crab” where she imitated a crab. She wore her hair in a bun with her hair slicked back, along with an all-black workout outfit.

It’s an exciting time for Graham, as she was recently named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. The model let her excitement show on Instagram, according to Vogue.

“What a dream come true! Never in my wildest imagination did I think that this would become my reality. Angel Status?!?! WOW. Thank you Victoria’s Secret for believing in this Red Head, I am so honored to be part of the @victoriassecret family.”

The announcement came after Alexina walked for the VS Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018. She previously gave away her secrets to looking young to Harper’s Bazaar.