Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram After A Four-Month Break

Davidson deactivated the site after posting an emotionally disturbing message in December.

Pete Davidson’s Instagram account was back online Tuesday, almost five months after he shuttered it completely after leaving a troubling post, reports Us Weekly.

Within minutes of being up, Davidson had uploaded three posts, with two of them garnering more 20,000 likes within the first half hour. The aforementioned posts were only blank images, with the other one displaying an animated childhood photo. Dates for his upcoming comedy shows with John Mulaney were listed in the caption.

The comedian’s Instagram bio indicated that Marcus Russell Price, a photographer and filmmaker, is now running the account. Price has worked with Davidson, Amy Schumer, and Hannibal Buress.

The Saturday Night Live star deactivated his account in December after leaving a worrying message on the page. Us Weekly reported that this followed an incident where he praised Kanye West for hitting back at a comment made by ex-fiance Ariana Grande.

He applauded West for speaking out about mental health, noting how “difficult and scary” it is to open up about the issue.

He added that “No one should ever point fingers” at the hip-hop artist for having the courage to speak up about his condition.

Shortly after, the disturbing post appeared on his account.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Davidson has been open about his difficulties with mental health following a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder in December 2017.

He shared his diagnosis on an episode of SNL, according to Us Weekly. The comedian emphasized the importance of seeking help for depression, as well as eating right and exercising.

After splitting from Grande in October 2018, Davidson spoke out about being bullied by others about his condition. He stated in a December Instagram post that he speaks out in the hope that more awareness will come to borderline personality disorder, and help others in receiving treatment for the mental illness.

He wrote, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

The SNL performer is currently dating Kate Beckinsale, who purged her own Instagram page in March before posting again a week later. Rumors about the two started in January after they were seen together at several Golden Globes afterparties.