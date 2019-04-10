‘Grease’ Prequel, ‘Summer Loving,’ In The Works

Grease fans are getting a prequel. Danny Zucko and Sandy Olsson will be back on the big screen for a new movie, titled Summer Loving, which will answer some questions about their relationship before reuniting at Rydell High.

According to People Magazine, The Grease prequel movie will reveal all about the summer nights that Danny and Sandy spent together when they first met on vacation before meeting again at Rydell.

As many fans of the original 1978 movie know, Danny and Sandy sing about meeting each other and spending time bowling, on the beach, splashing around in the water, and more.

The original film is a favorite among fans and stars John Travolta as the bad boy leader of the T-Birds, Danny, and Olivia Newton-John as wholesome Australian transfer student Sandy.

Even though the film was released over 40 years ago, Travolta and Newton-John, became close friends on the set of the film, and continue to maintain that friendship to this day.

“We text! We did something life-changing, making that film. I feel grateful to have worked with him,” Olivia said of her strong bond with her former co-star.

In the movie, Danny and Sandy reunite when she moves schools. However, Danny’s reputation and ego get in the way of their reunion, and the couple’s relationship takes a rocky turn before they finally get back together. They eventually fall in love and fly off into the sunset together at the end of their eventful senior year.

The classic film also stars Didi Conn as Frenchy, Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo, Jeff Conaway as Kenickie, and more with cameos from Frankie Avalon, Sid Ceaser, and more.

Recently, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited to show off their dance skills, recreating the dance from Grease’s “You’re The One That I Want” number.

“We rehearsed so much in the three week period to get it right, and you can see from the energy on that film, we were so anxious to get it right that I think everything — it was like going to school. Every day there was a regimen: song, dance, recording, rehearsing scenes, rewriting scenes. It was a big myriad of events,” Travolta told Variety.

“Instead of sitting down and reading the script, [producer] Allan Carr arranged for us to have a dance. We all got to meet each other and dance to ’50s music,” Olivia said of the pair’s first meeting.

Meanwhile, no casting news has been revealed for Summer Loving yet.