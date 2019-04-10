Jennifer Lopez Reveals She And Alex Rodriguez Have Not Started Planning Their Wedding Yet

Many people would jump right into wedding planning after getting engaged, but for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, it was back to business as usual after they returned from their luxurious vacation in the Bahamas that also included the baseball star dropping down on one knee.

In fact, JLo recently admitted that despite getting engaged one month ago, she and her fiance have yet to even begin planning their upcoming nuptials, People reported.

The 49-year-old has been traveling around New York to promote her new single “Medicine” with rapper French Montana, and has naturally been questioned about her wedding plans. It was during an appearance on WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In the Morning on Tuesday, April 9, when she revealed that there were, in fact, no plans yet due to her and her man’s busy schedules.

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged!” she said during the radio show. “Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Both Jennifer and ARod have been hard at work on their own projects since returning from their tropical vacation. Not only has the World of Dance host been working on new music, but she’s also been busy filming her latest flick Hustlers, and preparing for her upcoming tour It’s My Party: The Live Celebration, which will honor her 50th birthday in July. As for the former Yankees player, he’s got a weekly appearance on Sunday Night Baseball, as well as a handful of other projects.

Wedding planning has not begun for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – here's why! https://t.co/IYWeYStVRs — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 10, 2019

One detail of the special day that the couple has discussed is when it will take place, though she admitted that the conversation has been fairly brief.

“We’ve vaguely talked about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ and things like that, but nothing is set in stone, and we’re not there yet,” Us Weekly reported the star said during another appearance on Tuesday on Elvis Duran’s radio show.

Despite their busy schedules, the pair works hard to squeeze time in with each other. As The Inquisitr previously noted, ARod accompanied his leading lady for her first day on set of the upcoming stripper drama Hustlers, which is currently filming in New York City.

The fiances also recently enjoyed some time together with their children at a Yankees game, an outing that Alex shared a sweet snap of to his Instagram account.