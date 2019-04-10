Hilaria Baldwin Sadly Shares Update On ‘Likely’ Miscarriage: ‘There Was No Heartbeat Today At My Scan’

Once again, Hilaria Baldwin is being incredibly candid with her legion of Instagram fans.
While Baldwin told fans a few days ago that she was likely suffering a miscarriage, the 35-year-old confirmed the she did indeed have a miscarriage to fans today on Instagram. In yet another incredibly honest post, Baldwin shared a photo of herself, her husband actor Alec Baldwin, and their four children as well as a lengthy caption explaining what happened at her doctor’s appointment today.
“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”
The mother of four then went on to say that she has been incredibly grateful for her fans and all of the support that she has received over the past few days. She also made sure to thank followers who shared their own stories of miscarriages so that she didn’t feel alone.
“I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you,” she wrote.
So far, the image and post has earned the fitness enthusiast a lot of attention with over 36,000 likes in addition to 3,600 comments within just an hour of the post going live. Once again, many of Baldwin’s followers took to the post to send their condolences to the 35-year-old while countless others shared their own stories of heartbreak.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
“I have no doubt your honesty has truly helped those going through similar situations,” one follower commented.
“Thinking of you and your family.”
“You’ve gained an angel and will always have that soul as part of your life,” another fan chimed in.
As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Baldwin appeared on The Today Show and opened up to the hosts and viewers as to why she has been so vocal and open on her latest journey through a miscarriage. As Hilaria explained, she feels as though it is her duty as a woman with a platform to share her story so that she can try and break the stigma that women who do indeed go through a miscarriage should suffer in silence.
Right now, Baldwin says that many people don’t announce pregnancies until it’s “safe” at 12 weeks, but she doesn’t think that it’s right that women keep that secret because if something does happen, then they suffer in silence. She also explained the terrible moment when the ultrasound technician was silent and she knew that something was likely wrong at one of her early scans. Baldwin says that it took her a while to find the heartbeat, and then once she did, it was very slow and spread apart.
Hopefully all of the support that she has been receiving, as well as her four kids and husband, can help Hilaria get through such a difficult time.