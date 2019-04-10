Hilaria Baldwin Sadly Shares Update On ‘Likely’ Miscarriage: ‘There Was No Heartbeat Today At My Scan’

Once again, Hilaria Baldwin is being incredibly candid with her legion of Instagram fans.

While Baldwin told fans a few days ago that she was likely suffering a miscarriage, the 35-year-old confirmed the she did indeed have a miscarriage to fans today on Instagram. In yet another incredibly honest post, Baldwin shared a photo of herself, her husband actor Alec Baldwin, and their four children as well as a lengthy caption explaining what happened at her doctor’s appointment today.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

The mother of four then went on to say that she has been incredibly grateful for her fans and all of the support that she has received over the past few days. She also made sure to thank followers who shared their own stories of miscarriages so that she didn’t feel alone.

“I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you,” she wrote.

So far, the image and post has earned the fitness enthusiast a lot of attention with over 36,000 likes in addition to 3,600 comments within just an hour of the post going live. Once again, many of Baldwin’s followers took to the post to send their condolences to the 35-year-old while countless others shared their own stories of heartbreak.

“I have no doubt your honesty has truly helped those going through similar situations,” one follower commented.

“Thinking of you and your family.”

“You’ve gained an angel and will always have that soul as part of your life,” another fan chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Baldwin appeared on The Today Show and opened up to the hosts and viewers as to why she has been so vocal and open on her latest journey through a miscarriage. As Hilaria explained, she feels as though it is her duty as a woman with a platform to share her story so that she can try and break the stigma that women who do indeed go through a miscarriage should suffer in silence.

Right now, Baldwin says that many people don’t announce pregnancies until it’s “safe” at 12 weeks, but she doesn’t think that it’s right that women keep that secret because if something does happen, then they suffer in silence. She also explained the terrible moment when the ultrasound technician was silent and she knew that something was likely wrong at one of her early scans. Baldwin says that it took her a while to find the heartbeat, and then once she did, it was very slow and spread apart.

Hopefully all of the support that she has been receiving, as well as her four kids and husband, can help Hilaria get through such a difficult time.