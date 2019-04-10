Kylie Jenner Rocks See-Through White Shirt In Sexy Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner took to social media this week to share a sexy new video of herself looking chic.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared a video of herself on Instagram where she wears a sexy, sheer white tank top. The see-through material gives fans a peek at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lacy white bra underneath.

In the video, Jenner’s long, dark hair is seen parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight locks that fall around her shoulders and blow back in the wind.

Kylie wears a full face of makeup in the video, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, thick lashes, and a light pink lip color on her famously plump pout.

It seems that the reality star could be at a photo shoot in the video, as she appears to be in a warehouse type setting, and a rack of clothing choices can be seen hanging behind her.

The video racked up nearly 1 million likes in the first 40 minutes it was posted, and Kylie’s fans immediately began to post comments on the clip, telling the makeup mogul how gorgeous she looks in the video and how much they love her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s life has been a bit complicated as of late. One of the biggest challenges has been her relationship with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jenner asked Woods to move out of her guest house after it was revealed that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Now, Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is in limbo, and the reality star is said to still be in a state of shock over the situation.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation. Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship,” the source continued.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.