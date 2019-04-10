Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Insane Bikini Body For Steamy New Instagram Snap

Candice Swanepoel has been turning up the heat on her widely followed Instagram account recently, and her latest upload certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a steamy new snap this week that showed off her insane bikini body and drove her fans absolutely wild.

The latest addition to the 30-year-old’s feed was shared on Tuesday, April 9, and captured the stunner striking a pose in the sand with a forest of tall palm trees and the cloudless blue sky providing a breathtaking background for the topical snap that was sure to get pulses racing. In the sexy shot, Candice sizzled in a skimpy brown bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible body and left very little to the imagination.

The South African bombshell flaunted her assets in what appeared to be triangle-style, cheetah print bikini top, while her curvaceous backside was put completely on display in a tiny thong-styled pair of bikini bottoms. The cheeky design of the piece highlighted Candice’s curvy booty and long, toned legs, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection.

The catwalk queen completed her look with a pair of strappy flat sandals, and covered her blonde tresses with a large patterned scarf that she was in the process of styling over her head as the camera snapped the steamy photo.

Fans of the swimwear designer were far from shy about showing their love for Candice’s stunning new upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 77,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens of the model’s 13.3 million followers took to the comments section as well to shower the angel with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful body,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

“Goddess above all goddesses,” commented a third.

This was the second time that Candice flaunted her insane bikini body on Instagram today. Earlier this morning, the supermodel shared another risque shot to her feed that proved yet again that she knows how to rock some swimwear.

In the aerial photo, Candice basked in the sun next to a crystal clear pool and cozy hammock. The stunner sizzled in yet another sexy two-piece, this time in bright red, which was equally as skimpy as the one she sported in her most recent snap — if not more, and sent her millions of followers into a frenzy.