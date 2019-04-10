‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Has Prison Advice For Felicity Huffman: ‘Keep A Low Profile’

As a former inmate, Miller suggests that Huffman's celebrity will make her a target if sentenced.

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has some cautionary advice for embattled actress Felicity Huffman, reports The Huffington Post.

Huffman recently pleaded guilty to charges of “using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities,” with prosecutors seeking a four-month prison term for the star.

In the event Huffman is placed behind bars, Miller has offered words of guidance for the Desperate Housewives actress, and has the experience to back herself up.

Miller spent eight months in federal prison after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

As the dance instructor told Inside Edition, she was initially terrified of how the other inmates would treat her. Miller discovered the reality of being locked up was nothing like she expected.

In actuality, she encountered “some of the kindest, nicest, most intelligent women” she ever met in her life.

Miller warned of Huffman’s celebrity status making her target, but not in the way she might think.

“She’s a big star and I think when she gets there, they’re going to be out for her. And I don’t necessarily mean the other inmates, I think they will welcome her with open arms. It was definitely the guards. They’re supposed to call you by your name or by your number. They would say, ‘Where’s that ‘Dance Moms’ lady? Where’s that dance lady? We’re going to get her.'”

Taking into account the potential for hostility, Miller advised that Huffman’s best strategy would be to stay quiet and keep the peace. She added that the star should be respectful and kind while keeping a “very low profile.”

According to Miller, Lori Laughlin decision to fight the charges may not bode well for her if she winds up on the losing end. She explained that “they” don’t like to see the accused fight charges, and would prefer Loughlin admit to wrongdoing, carry out her punishment and move on.

Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud for concealing $755,000 in income from the government in 2015, according to The Huffington Post.

The reality TV star had blamed the difficulties of becoming a “laughing stock” from her hit show as a cause of her dilemma.

She also claimed inexperience as a businesswoman led her to hire untrustworthy people to handle her money.

After pleading guilty, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release. She was released early from her sentence in 2018 and is currently filming Season 8 of Dance Moms.