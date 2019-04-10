Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram

Demi Rose posts multiple photos of herself to social media every week, and Tuesday was no exception for the model.

Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a set of sexy snapshots of herself relaxing in a revealing tube top, which her fans absolutely loved.

Demi is seen in the photos lounging as she wears a mustard-yellow tube top, which flaunts her ample cleavage. The model has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy updo and has tendrils hanging down to frame her face.

Some green foliage can be seen behind Demi’s head, as well as a countertop and a window. The social media sensation rocked a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow on top of her tan skin, some highlighter on forehead and nose, pink blush on her cheeks, thick lashes, light eye shadow, and light pink color on her lips.

In the first photo, Demi put her hand up to her head, looks at the camera and gives a cute smile into the lens. In the second photo, the model uses her other hand to lean her head on and serves a more serious look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose recently celebrated her 24th birthday and took to Instagram to share a message about how grateful and happy she is to have her friends and family with her in her life.

“24 today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she stated.

Meanwhile, it seems Demi may also be gearing up for a big move. The model, who lives in the U.K., has expressed interest in heading across the pond and moving to the United States, possibly to pursue an acting career, according to an interview she did with The Sun.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” Demi told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.