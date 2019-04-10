Fitness Model Isa Vegas Goes Topless In Thong-Flaunting Pool Instagram Update

The bikini top seems up for grabs.

Instagram seems particularly keen on poolside models these days. If they’re near the water, popularity comes guaranteed. If they’re wearing a thong, the post can break the internet.

Isa Vegas is the relatively unknown Mexican fitness model who is fast becoming a sensation. Her Instagram comes with 2.9 million followers – that’s up 100,000 from April 7, when The Inquisitr reported Vegas straddling a chair for three eye-popping pictures in one update.

Isa’s April 9 picture involves less furniture. The setting shows a pool amid high-rise buildings. Vegas seems to have the place to herself. Shot from behind, the picture accentuates the model’s rear by virtue of her physique alone, although wearing a thong definitely seems to up the ante. The finishing touches come from Vegas holding up her bikini top in her right hand. The body language almost seems to suggest it as not needed.

The caption is in Spanish. It inquires where all the single men are. Clearly, this girl knows how to drive engagement.

“Can you please turn around”

One fan appears a touch disgruntled that the picture doesn’t show Vegas from the front. That said, the user does have hundreds of cleavage-flaunting pictures to choose from. All it requires is a short scroll through Isa’s feed. The April 9 post had accumulated over 42,000 likes within two hours of being posted.

While seemingly partial to swimwear, Vegas does showcase more than just pool attire. On April 8, she covered up. Her red dress was tight-fitting, but it showed no cleavage. A white mini dress formed the look for Vegas’ outfit just last week.

There’s no denying what racks up the likes, though. This girl may have some serious muscle, but her near-3-million followers seem to be in it for the curves. Trends in models have shifted in recent years. The once stick-thin norm that sparked global concern from eating disorder awareness groups hasn’t left the high fashion world, but it’s not showing up much on Instagram. Curves are officially in. They’re seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Blac Chyna.

Vegas herself follows some famous Hollywood faces. Alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Isa’s Instagram account also follows Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and fellow model Lele Pons.

Little is known about Isa, although the above-mentioned report from The Inquisitr has noticed a disparage in the spelling of her name. Isa (not Issa) is used for Vegas’ Instagram intro. For the handle itself and her Twitter account, this model prefers to use @issavegas. Either way, fans adore her.