‘Playboy’ Model Laci Kay Somers Puts Derriere On Full Display In Newest Snap

Playboy model Laci Kay Somers is no stranger to titillating her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her skin-baring snaps. However, they never seem to get enough and every new racy pic she posts becomes an instant hit.

The one she posted on Tuesday, April 9, was no exception. In the snap, the model was featured wearing a barely-there black thong which she teamed with a black crop top. Laci let her tresses down, wore a full face of makeup, and struck a side pose to click a mirror selfie.

In the process, the 27-year-old model provided a generous view of her peachy posterior — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to show their appreciation for Laci’s sexy body by liking the picture more than 33,000 times within less than 30 minutes of going live. That’s not all, but the snap also amassed close to 18,00 comments wherein Laci’s fans expressed their admiration for her in explicit terms.

In the caption, she asked her fans if she should post more selfies of herself and also offered to give a visa gift card worth $200 for commenting on the picture. In response to the picture, fans said that she should post her selfies every day because they love to see her sexy snaps.

Before posting the newest snap, Laci teased her fans with a hot picture wherein she was seen lying atop a bed on her belly, and in the process, she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. What’s more, she also flaunted her pert derriere through her magenta thong. She let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

The picture garnered more than 300,000 likes and 16,000-plus comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s picture, calling her “the sexiest model alive,” “the most incredible body in the world,” and “wonderful picture.”

Somers also posted a series of Instagram Stories, wherein she could be seen donning a barely-there grey bra and panty set to flaunt her amazing figure.

According to an article by The Sun, the California native is not only a swimsuit model but also an actress, singer, and sometimes a cosmetic nurse. The article mentioned that Laci Kay Somers was allegedly linked to Tiger Woods — whose first marriage with Swedish model Elin Nordegren ended in a disaster because of his infidelity.

The piece also talked about the types of guys Laci likes and reported her as saying the following.