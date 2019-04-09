Lauren London Said She Will ‘Always Represent’ Nipsey Hussle As She And His Family Give First Interview

Lauren London joins Nipsey Hussle’s mother and father in an interview remembering the fallen rapper.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, 33, was shot to death on March 31 allegedly by the hands of Eric Holder, 29. One week later, London, 34, joined Hussle’s parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom at the rapper’s grandmother’s home in Los Angeles, according to People. The family reportedly spoke to The Los Angeles Times about the “Double Up” rapper’s impact on his South Central Los Angeles community and people all over the world. Dawit described his son as someone “sent by God” while his mother said the philanthropist was ” a humble, spirited, respectful man ” and had a “strong intellectual capacity.” London also added her take on her boyfriend and father of her child, saying his hope was always to inspire people who came from the same communities as him.

“I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest,” she says, per People. “He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

The ATL actress also said that she is having a hard time coping with the loss of her love. The pair, who were together since 2013, share a son, Kross, 2. Hussle also had a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship. Many offered London condolences and fans remember that the star didn’t speak out about Hussle’s death until Wednesday, April 3. The Baggage Claim actress posted a slideshow of various moments of her and Hussle’s relationship, including images from their GQ article back in February. In the post, London mentioned she was “broken” without the rapper.

Hussle’s family’s interview comes just days after rapper Kodak Black made what was deemed as inappropriate advances toward London as she grieves. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kodak’s comments were criticized by rappers such as T.I. and Mysonne. While Kodak apologized on his Instagram Live, his music was taken down by several Los Angeles DJs, per The Inquisitr.

The Inquisitr also shared that Hussle’s cause of death was from gunshots to his head and torso, which took place outside of his clothing store, Marathon. Hussle was reportedly confirmed dead 35 minutes after being shot. Holder has since been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, per People.

Hussle’s funeral will reportedly be held at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Thursday. The Celebration of Life and Legacy ceremony will be free to California residents.