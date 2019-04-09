Ariana Grande Is Officially Trademarking ‘Thank U, Next’

It was only a matter of time. The girl whose ability to turn songs into everyday phrases is once again in the news. Ariana Grande appears to have big plans.

On April 9, 2019, E! Online reported the Sweetener singer having submitted an application to trademark “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next.” The media outlet reports the application to have been filed on April 2. The Daily Mail suggests a purpose behind it all. Namely, that Grande may well be signing on the dotted line to launch a line of “Thank U, Next” beauty products.

The news comes shortly after the 2019 release of Ariana’s “Cloud” fragrance. The above-mentioned report from The Daily Mail quotes the singer herself – clearly, her passion for fragrance is up there with her love of music.

“I am such a fragrance girl. I spray my perfume before I perform and keep it in my quick-change booth just in case. Because if I put enough on, when I’m sweating, my sweat will smell of my fragrance, haha.”

Ariana is now powerful enough to sell anything. thank u, next, the album has already proven wildly popular on the merch front. It’s also a giant hit with celebrities. In 2019, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo posted an Instagram video of herself bopping along to Ariana’s “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored.” Just this month, model, Emily Ratajkowski did similar with “thank u, next.”

The chart-topping track has, indeed, proven groundbreaking. Deciding to steer clear of depressing breakup songs following her October 2018 split from SNL star Pete Davidson, Grande went full-throttle. Being single is no longer a status that comes with tissues and tubs of ice-cream. It’s a power move. Still, Ariana comes with humble gratitude, as per her March 27 tweet.

“it feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down.”

Ariana has the signature lower caps font. She’s got the signature high ponytail. With over 150 million Instagram followers, Ariana is now the most-followed woman on the platform. With lucrative links to sports giant Reebok and coffee chain Starbucks, the songstress now appears to be taking things one step further. “Thank U, Next” may well become a brand.

While unconfirmed, E! Online lists “perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mist” as potential “Thank U, Next” products.