Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering A Home Birth To Avoid Hospital ‘Goldfish Bowl’

Duchess Meghan might follow in the queen's footsteps by having her child at Frogmore Cottage.

As Duchess Meghan’s due date grows near, it still hasn’t been confirmed whether she will have her child at a hospital near her new Windsor home in Berkshire, or perhaps at home with the help of midwives. Queen Elizabeth had all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House (where Prince Charles currently lives), and Markle is considering following in her footsteps.

The Daily Mail says that Markle has been working with a doula since early in her pregnancy, and always considered delivering the baby at home to be an option, but she hasn’t ruled out delivering at a hospital, as it is her first child, and she is over 35.

A friend in the United States commented that Markle is in excellent health and “sailed” through her pregnancy, so she doesn’t see why she can’t have the baby at home.

“It is her favored choice, but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”

Prince Harry plans to be by his wife’s side, and having the baby at home would provide additional privacy that the couple is seeking. It is reportedly Markle who ruled out delivering the baby at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing (where Kate Middleton had all three of her children) as it felt like a “goldfish bowl.”

Meghan Markle will 'snub Lindo Wing' where Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana gave birth and 'break four decades of Royal tradition by choosing private maternity unit near Windsor home'

A home birth would with a doula and a midwife would explain why Duchess Meghan has said she wants “minimal involvement” from the Queen’s household doctors, and sources commented that despite the rumors, it wasn’t considered a “snub.”

A source added that the main decisions are up to the couple.

“When it comes to giving birth, every woman has to decide what’s best for her and what’s best for her baby. The Queen’s team will be involved, but it has not been decided how much yet. Opting for a home birth would also explain why there would be minimal need for a consultant, aside from confirming that the baby is fit and healthy.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t lived in their new digs, Frogmore Cottage for a week yet, but the home was restored to their specifications, says The Inquisitr. The Windsor Park estate is of particular significance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they got married on the property, and had their party at Frogmore House, which is walking distance from their own Frogmore Cottage, which abuts the gardens and crypt where Queen Victoria and her children are buried.